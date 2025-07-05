Man charged following assault in Claverham

There is 1 related update to this story 4 July 2025:Appeal after man hospitalised in assault

One person has been charged after a man was assaulted in Claverham earlier this week.

Daniel Harrison, aged 37 of no fixed address, has been charged with causing assault by causing grievous bodily harm and being in possession of a bladed article.

The charges relate to an incident which happened Thursday afternoon (3 July) in High Street, Claverham, where a man sustained stab-like injuries.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

Harrison has been remanded into police custody to appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday 5 July).

A 25-year-old man has been released on police bail and enquiries are ongoing.