Update following incident in south Bristol

A 21-year-old man remains in police custody following an incident in south Bristol yesterday evening (Tuesday 22 July).

Officers were called to a property in South Liberty Lane at around 5.55pm following a concern of an individual possibly having access to explosive items.

The man was arrested at 7.10pm on suspicion of making an explosive and for being in possession of a class B drug (cannabis). Early investigative enquiries indicate that the item found was not a viable explosive.

A major incident was stood up following the police response to the incident and was stood down at 7am today (Wednesday 23 July).

A large emergency response was in place last night and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit arrived at the scene at around 7.50pm to conduct a search and check the property was safe.

A precautionary 100m cordon was put in place, impacting 63 properties in South Liberty Lane, Risdale Road and Swiss Lane. Residents who were evacuated were directed to the Ashton Vale Community Centre if they required support.

Residents were able to return to their properties at around 3am this morning (Wednesday 23 July).

Police remain in the area today conducting forensic enquiries and additional searches, including utilising our dog unit, and a full police investigation has been opened.

Superintendent Stephanie McKenna, from the Bristol South Neighbourhood Policing, said: “I would like to recognise the patience and understanding of the local community while we dealt with this incident. I know this was likely a distressing time for those involved and we urge anyone with any concerns to contact their local Neighbourhood Policing Team.