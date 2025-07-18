 Leave site Skip to content
You are here: Home » News » Update into Kneecap Glastonbury investigation

Update into Kneecap Glastonbury investigation

Posted on 18 July 2025, at 13:46 in Events

Avon and Somerset Force crest on a blue and white background 2024
There are 2 related updates to this story

An investigation has been carried out into comments about a forthcoming court case made during Kneecap’s performance at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday 28 June. 

Detectives sought advice from the Crown Prosecution Service during their enquiries and after that advice, we have made the decision to take no further action on the grounds there is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offence.

Kneecap was informed of that decision earlier today (Friday 18 July).

Enquiries continue to be carried out in relation to separate comments made on stage during Bob Vylan’s performance.