Update into Kneecap Glastonbury investigation

An investigation has been carried out into comments about a forthcoming court case made during Kneecap’s performance at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday 28 June.

Detectives sought advice from the Crown Prosecution Service during their enquiries and after that advice, we have made the decision to take no further action on the grounds there is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offence.

Kneecap was informed of that decision earlier today (Friday 18 July).

Enquiries continue to be carried out in relation to separate comments made on stage during Bob Vylan’s performance.

