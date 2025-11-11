Investigation update into on-stage comments at Glastonbury Festival

A man, in his mid-30s, has attended a voluntary police interview in relation to comments made on stage during a Bob Vylan performance at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday 28 June.

It has been important for us to have a full understanding of any legal precedents, which is a complex process, and therefore over the past couple of months we have been seeking early legal advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Advice from the CPS was received during the week commencing Monday 20 October.

Following a review of the advice, a voluntary police interview was arranged to help us progress our enquiries, which was held yesterday afternoon (Monday 10 November).

The matter has been recorded as a public order incident while we continue to investigate and consider all relevant legislation.

Voluntary police interviews are commonly used in investigations where an individual agrees to attend and an arrest is not considered necessary, for example on the grounds of public safety or for the preservation of evidence. Attendees are interviewed under caution and have the same legal rights as anybody who is arrested.