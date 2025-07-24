Westonzoyland murder suspect in court

There is 1 related update to this story 22 July 2025:Murder arrest following death in Westonzoyland

A man has appeared at Taunton Deane Magistrates’ Court charged with murder following the death of a woman in Westonzoyland, Somerset.

At the hearing today, Thursday 24 July, Richard Breed, 62, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody by magistrates pending an appearance at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 25 July. He did not enter a plea.

The charge comes after officers were called to a home in Monmouth Close at 9.17am on Tuesday 22 July, by neighbours concerned for the welfare of the female occupant.

Sadly, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

A formal identification process is still being completed but the deceased is understood to be Brenda Breed, 87, pictured.

Her family said: “There are no words to describe the pain and devastation which has rippled through our family, friends and the community from the loss of such a remarkable and much-loved woman.”

Our thoughts are with them and they continue to be supported by dedicated family liaison officers. They thank the community for their support and ask for their privacy to be respected.

Residents will still see an increased police presence as the Major Crime Investigation Team’s enquiries continue, and officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will also be in the area offering help and support.

If you have any relevant information and have yet to speak with officers, please get in touch.