Man charged in South Petherton murder investigation

24 August 2025:Man in custody following death in South Petherton

A man will appear in court after being charged with murder.

Graham Janes, 49, has been remanded and is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates Court today (Monday 25 August).

He is accused of the murder of Colin Lawson, 43, at an address in Holbrook Park, off Mare Lane, in South Petherton on Friday 22 August.

A forensic post-mortem examination found Mr Lawson died after sustaining a number of wound injuries.

Janes, of Pear Tree Drive in Chard, has also been charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm on the same evening.