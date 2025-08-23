One arrest made during protests in Bristol
A policing operation has been stood down following the conclusion of a protest and counter-protest in Bristol city centre this afternoon (Saturday 23 August).
We continue to have a policing presence in the city centre and a Section 34/35 dispersal zone remains in place until 7am tomorrow morning.
A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. No officer sustained serious physical injury or has required hospital treatment, but enquiries will be carried out after reports of assaults on officers.
Officers did detain a small number of other individuals at various points of the operation but they have been de-arrested.
Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “Our priority today has been to enable lawful peaceful protest for both groups.
“Our officers have dealt admirably with a really challenging situation and I’d like to take the opportunity to thank them for their professionalism. While there were moments of disturbance, we’re pleased to say the two protests have passed without significant incident.
“We worked with Bristol City Council to try to minimise disruption to other members of the public and that did mean a road closure was required, but this has now been lifted.
“We’re grateful for people’s patience while we policed these protests.”