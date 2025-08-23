One arrest made during protests in Bristol

There is 1 related update to this story 22 August 2025:Policing operation planned ahead of protests in Bristol city centre

A policing operation has been stood down following the conclusion of a protest and counter-protest in Bristol city centre this afternoon (Saturday 23 August).

We continue to have a policing presence in the city centre and a Section 34/35 dispersal zone remains in place until 7am tomorrow morning.

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. No officer sustained serious physical injury or has required hospital treatment, but enquiries will be carried out after reports of assaults on officers.

Officers did detain a small number of other individuals at various points of the operation but they have been de-arrested.