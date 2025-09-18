Community event planned as patrols carried out after racially-aggravated attack on child

There is 1 related update to this story 17 September 2025:Appeal after child injured in racially aggravated assault

Additional patrols are being carried out in north Bristol as a hate crime investigation into a racially aggravated assault involving a child continues.

There is increased police visibility in the Brentry area by neighbourhood officers after an airgun was discharged and pellets struck a nine-year-old girl in Chakeshill Drive at around 1.30pm on Thursday 2 September.

Racially abusive language was directed at the girl too, and therefore this is being treated as a hate crime.

While the victim has not suffered serious physical injury, she and her family are distressed by the incident. We are following lines of enquiry and CCTV enquiries are also being conducted.

News of this incident has, understandably, caused concern and below are some of the actions we have taken so far and continue to carry out:

Seeking support for the young victim

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries to try to identify the perpetrator and locate potential witnesses

Extra reassurance patrols

And a Talk To Us community event will be held outside the parade of shops in Charlton Road, Brentry, BS10 6JU tomorrow (Friday 19 September) from 1pm to ensure anyone with concerns can speak to us about what has happened.

Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “Let me be clear, there is absolutely no place for hate. This is a truly awful incident for anyone to experience, but it is all the more shocking this has happened to a young girl. “We recognise the strength of concern and anxiousness surrounding this incident. We will be holding one of our regular Talk to Us events where members of the neighbourhood policing team will be available to speak to people about any concerns they will understandably have. “This is a deeply troubling incident targeting a child, who is clearly much younger than the offender, and we understand the impact this has, not only on her and her family who we are in contact with, but also the wider public. “Neighbourhood officers are conducting house-to-house enquiries today and will be for the next few days reassuring residents, increasing our visibility, and progressing the investigation. “We would also like to stress that at this time we are not aware of any other similar crimes happening, but one such incident is one too many. We would encourage anyone with useful information to come forward.” The offender is described as a white male, estimated to be 17-18 years old, around 5ft 11ins, with dark blond hair, a slim face, who was wearing a distinctive blue padded coat and riding a black electric scooter with the word Pure in white writing. A second offender is also believed to have been involved. The investigation is ongoing, and the victim and her family have been referred to Stand Against Racism and Inequality (SARI) for support.

We are still appealing for any witnesses and those with dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage of the incident, or the moments leading up to it immediately afterwards, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5225247677, or complete our online appeals form.