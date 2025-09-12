New police enquiry office opens in Frome

Last week, a new police enquiry office opened in Frome’s Police Station in Wessex Fields retail park. The new front office will better serve local residents and provide a welcoming public access point into the station.

The new enquiry office will be open Monday to Friday, 10am-1.30pm, 2.15-6pm. It is wheelchair accessible, and an induction loop is installed for use with hearing aids. Visitor parking is available and there is an outside phone for use when the enquiry office is closed.

Superintendent Lisa Simpson, said: “Public engagement is at the heart of policing, and the new enquiry office will help ensure our local team are reachable and connected to communities. Strengthening the relationship between enquiry officers and our neighbourhood policing team, will in turn improve the service we provide for the public.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody said: “I’m happy to have supported this development. Putting the enquiry office with the police team makes sense and will mean a better service for the people of Frome.”

The enquiry office was previously based in Frome Library. This move will not impact officer numbers in Frome and officer numbers, and patrol will remain the same.

Enquiry offices provide an important service to the public. Visitors can;

Report crimes in person

Receive signposting to other services and offering advice

Get face-to-face support with policing enquiries

Hand in found property (only certain items are applicable)

Access services relating to handling and returning seized/evidential property

Get help with seized vehicles

Safely and legally surrender firearms and knives

Hand in suspected counterfeit currency