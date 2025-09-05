Nine arrests in south Bristol as police target drug supply, shoplifting and vehicle crime  

A police crackdown on drug supply, theft and vehicle offences took place in south Bristol last month.

During five days of targeted action (25–29 August) policing teams responded to crimes causing the most harm in the local community, resulting in nine arrests and three people charged.

Tackling drug crime

A 45-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine) and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon following a drugs warrant in Bedminster on Tuesday 26 August.

Kevin Coyle, of Bedminster, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court the next day (Wednesday 27 August) and was remanded into custody. He will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 1 October.

A 56-year-old man was also arrested at the time and has since been released on conditional bail. A woman in her sixties attended a voluntary interview.

Officers returned to Bedminster the next day for a ‘Talk to Us’ event, inviting residents to raise concerns and reassure those who might have witnessed the large police presence at the time of the arrests.

On Thursday 28 August, a second warrant took place at a property in Knowle. A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and C drugs, of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, of being in possession of a class B drug (cannabis) and for acquisition of criminal property. The man was released while an investigation continues.

Prolific shoplifters in court

Bringing shoplifters to justice is a policing priority in south Bristol to protect local retailers from the economic and emotional harm it causes.

On Thursday 28 August, neighbourhood officers arrested 34-year-old Thomas Jefferson, of Hengrove, who was later charged with two shop theft offences. The next day (Friday 29 August) Jefferson pleaded guilty to the charges at Bristol Magistrates’ Court and was jailed for 24 weeks. The offences were committed while Jefferson already had a suspended sentence for the possession of crack cocaine, which is reflected in his sentencing. He was ordered to pay £154 in compensation.

A day later (Saturday 30 August), 30-year-old Jeremiah Connors, of Bishopsworth, pleaded guilty to 12 shop theft offences at Bristol Magistrates’ Court. This followed his arrest in Hartcliffe on Friday 29 August. His offending took place in the areas of Hartcliffe, Whitchurch, Portishead and Clevedon. Connors will next appear in court on Monday 22 September.

Stolen e-vehicles seized

On Thursday 28 August, response officers arrested a 47-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy in Brislington on suspicion of handling stolen goods. This followed a report from the father of a victim who had found his son’s stolen electric bike on Facebook Marketplace along with other vehicles.

As well as the victim’s bike, five more electric bikes, one electric scooter and a spare battery were recovered from a storage unit; one electric bike and multiple spare batteries were seized from a car; and one electric bike, one electric scooter and a spare battery were seized from a residential property.

The two suspects were released while an investigation is underway.

High-vis patrols making streets safer

While responding robustly to vehicle-enabled crime and vehicle theft is an ongoing policing priority, dangerous and illegal driving is also a cause for concern across the force area.

On Wednesday 27 August, officers on Willway Street in Bedminster arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs (cannabis), driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving without a licence. The intervention, which resulted in the vehicle being seized, happened because a member of the public alerted the officers to their suspicions, showing the effectiveness of community reporting. The suspect was released under investigation pending blood test results.

The next day (Thursday 28 August), patrol officers in Bedminster dealt with an incident on North Street where a dog was reported to have bitten two other dogs and a member of the public. The dog was seized and a woman in her fifties was arrested for being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. She was later released under investigation.

Building community bonds

In addition to enforcement, the week also saw uniformed patrols and community events to deter offending and encourage local people to get to know their neighbourhood officers. This comes as part of a heightened effort to make Bristol’s streets safer and provide reassurance to residents who have been diligently reporting concerns.

A highlight was on Bank Holiday Monday – when neighbourhood officers attended a community event at Whitchurch Athletics Track with retired Olympian Vernon Samuels. The event, called ‘The Track is Back’, aimed to empower and engage local young people through sport. Young participants were even invited to chase officers – including Chief Inspector Rich Fear – 100 metres to the finish line during the final race.

Not only are youth enrichment and development opportunities key to steering children away from crime and keeping them safe, they help break down barriers and build trust between our youngest community members and the police.

More activities from the week included:

Foot, bike and mounted patrols in Bedminster, Filwood, Hengrove, Knowle and Whitchurch

Engagement with residents and local businesses, listening to concerns, taking reports and offering crime prevention advice

Participation in a ‘health fun day’ in Hartcliffe, aimed at bringing together a collective of health and community services for local people

Drop-in sessions at Hengrove Leisure Park, to provide support around community concerns, and at Branwell Care Home.

Chief Inspector Rich Fear, operational lead, said: “This operation focused on tackling the biggest issues we’re seeing in south Bristol communities – those having a detrimental impact on both people’s livelihoods and the running of local businesses. “Allocating the right resources and expertise in the right areas, thanks to local intelligence and reporting, helped us identify and arrest offenders in a timely manner, many of whom are now under investigation or facing criminal proceedings. “But it’s not just about arrests and charges; our work to improve community confidence in neighbourhood policing also relies on increasing the visibility of officers on our streets, speaking to people about their concerns, and demonstrating we’re listening with results like these. “For the rest of 2025 and beyond, our dedicated policing teams will continue to focus on what matters to you and your community most, keeping your safety our priority.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody said: “Results like this show the impact that neighbourhood policing can have, particularly by targeting prolific offenders, identifying criminal activity and keeping in touch with communities. “That is why Your Streets, My Priority [the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s neighbourhood policing campaign] is about making a real difference where people live.”

How to report crime and anti-social behaviour

To provide information to Avon and Somerset Police directly, you can:

call 101

complete our web form: Report | Avon and Somerset Police

visit your local police enquiry office

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not have to attend court or speak to a police officer.

To find out more about your local neighbourhood policing team and their priority areas, you can visit this webpage for updates: Your area | Avon and Somerset Police