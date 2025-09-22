Taking a stand against drug dealing to make east Bristol streets safer 

Neighbourhood policing teams in east Bristol made multiple arrests in early September for offences related to drug crime.

These arrests follow an increase in high-visibility patrols in the area to reassure residents and help them feel safer in their communities. Additional resources have also enabled officers to crack down on open-air drug supply – a source of concern and fear for local people.

On Monday 8 September, plain-clothed officers arrested and charged 27-year-old Hamza Ahmed, of Lawrence Hill, with two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (crack cocaine and heroin), one count of possession of a class A drug (cocaine), and one count of using criminal property. He attended Bristol Magistrates’ Court the next day (9 September) where he entered a guilty plea for each offence. Ahmed was remanded for sentencing at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 7 October.

The same day, a 31-year-old man was arrested on Stapleton Road for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He was released while an investigation continues.

On Tuesday 9 September, a 62-year-old man was arrested by plain-clothed officers in St Philips when a drugs exchange was witnessed in the street. A subsequent search of a property in the Lawrence Hill area led to the seizure of crack cocaine. The suspect was later released on bail while an investigation continues.

With the assistance of CCTV and plain-clothed officers, a 45-year-old man was arrested on Thursday 11 September after he was seen to make exchanges with three people at a bus stop in the Stapleton Road area. The man was found in possession of a quantity of cannabis and large quantity of cash, and a subsequent search of a vehicle on Belmont Street uncovered further cannabis in snap bags. The suspect was released on bail while an investigation continues.

Keeping neighbourhoods safe also involves tackling anti-social behaviour and vehicle crime. During the week 8–12 September, neighbourhood officers teamed up with the Roads Policing Unit on proactive patrols to tackle dangerous and uninsured driving, leading to the arrest of a man in his twenties on suspicion of driving while disqualified. A second operation took place in four locations: the Bristol to Bath cycle path, Easton, which was also the location of a bike-marking event; Picton Street, Montpelier; Brunswick Square, St Pauls; and Fishponds Road. Targeted action led to the seizure of four modified e-bikes and four e-scooters.

To coincide with heightened patrols and enforcement, the Easton Neighbourhood Policing Team held a community event on Saturday 13 September at Clifton Place to give residents the opportunity to meet their neighbourhood officers and raise any concerns – especially while intelligence-led and proactive police work to disrupt the local drugs network is ongoing.

Neighbourhood Inspector Tom Tooth said: “East Bristol residents tell us they do not want to live with the harms that drugs cause in their communities, whether it’s used needles in the streets, or witnessing drug deals and drug use in children’s play spaces. We will use all the resources available to respond to these harms. “As your neighbourhood policing team, we are here, we are listening to your reports, and we are taking action in your community. “Through high-visibility patrols and a recent uplift of experienced officers into neighbourhood teams, we are now able to respond more robustly to these issues. We’re also working closely with our partners to ensure a joined-up response in making the area safer. “We understand people’s frustration that this might not always look or feel like enough, but work is happening behind the scenes to target and gather evidence against those who supply drugs, allowing us to intervene more effectively and prevent escalation.”

Where to find support

If you’re struggling with addiction and need support for drug use, local substance misuse services can be extremely effective and are delivered by the local Drug and Alcohol Action Teams (DAATs):

Developing Health and Independence (DHI) – South Gloucestershire and Bath and North East Somerset

Somerset Drug and Alcohol Service – Somerset

We Are With You – North Somerset

How to report

If you suspect illegal drug activity is happening in your area, please report to the police.

Call 101 or report online at: Report drug dealing and use | Avon and Somerset Police