Three arrests made following assault in Yate

Three children have been arrested following an assault in Yate at the weekend.

Officers have been investigating the assault of a 12-year-old girl in St Mary’s Park at around 5.30pm on Saturday 6 September.

Three people were arrested last night (Tuesday 9 September) on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm. They have since been released on conditional bail.

The victim sustained scratches and pain to the head following the assault.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Stephen Baines said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we continue to engage and provide support to the victim and their family.

” We continue to stay in contact with the relevant schools and continue to provide them with the support and guidance they need to properly safeguard all involved parties.

“We hope that the latest development in this case provides the community with reassurance that we will deal with these matters robustly and in a timely fashion.

“I would also like to remind everyone to exercise caution when using social media and to be responsible. The juveniles involved should not be publicly named and no identifying factors should be shared.”

High-visibility patrols continue in the area and anyone with any questions are urged to speak with a member of our Neighbourhood Policing Team.