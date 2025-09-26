Woman charged with terrorism offence appears in court

There is 1 related update to this story 8 September 2025:Woman charged with attempted murder following incident in Bristol

The following statement is being released on behalf of Counter Terrorism Policing South West:

​Today (26 September), following a hearing at the Central Criminal Court in London, Alina Burns, aged 18, from Lynton Road, Bristol, has been charged with an additional offence of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5(1)(a) of the Terrorism Act 2006.​

Burns, who is white British, already faces charges for attempted murder, attempted grievous bodily harm and three counts of possession of a bladed article – all relating to an incident in Bedminster, Bristol, on Saturday 2 August, in which a 27-year-old man suffered minor injuries when he was assaulted.

Burns remains in custody and is next due to appear on 16 January 2026 at the Central Criminal Court in London.