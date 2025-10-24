Jail for drink driver over passenger’s death

A man has been jailed after admitting causing death by careless driving while almost three times over the legal limit for alcohol.

Victor Rotundu, 32, of Newport, Gwent, was driving his grey Citroen C4 on the M32 northbound near junction one when he lost control of the car, left the carriageway, and collided with a tree.

Mr Rotundu was released from hospital after treatment, but tragically his passenger and friend, Andrei Griguta, 37, from Bristol, was declared dead at the scene.

In a personal statement read to the court, Mr Griguta’s wife said: “I miss Andrei so much, there has been many a time that I felt I couldn’t move on without him, I think of him every single day. I will love him for the rest of my life no matter what. Andrei was a great man that everyone who met him will remember and miss him very much. We have all been blessed that he was in our life even for short period of time.”

The fatal collision happened at about 10.13am on Sunday 6 October 2024, in fine and dry weather conditions.

Toxicology reports found that Rotundu had not less than 140umg of alcohol in 100ml of blood when tested. Calculations by a toxicology expert showed that at the time of the collision his blood alcohol level would have been 222umg per 100ml. The legal limit is 80umg per 100ml.

He admitted the offence and was jailed for five years and four months at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 23 October. He is also disqualified from driving for seven years and eight months, and will need to pass an extended test after that time.

Designated Investigating Officer Adrian Wainwright said: “No prison sentence can repair the loss of Mr Griguta’s life, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this most difficult time. “Victor Rotundu has admitted his guilt and bears the responsibility for his friend’s death. He chose to get behind the wheel while more than two and three quarter times the legal limit for alcohol. “Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs puts you, your passengers, and other road users at risk of death or serious injury. It’s shocking that anyone thinks it’s acceptable.”

Drink and drug driving is one of the “fatal five” most common causes of collisions. Find out more.