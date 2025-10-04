Man and woman arrested following firearm incident in Yeovil

There is 1 related update to this story 2 October 2025:Extra patrols being conducted after firearm incident in Yeovil

Two people have been arrested by officers investigating an incident in Yeovil in which a firearm was discharged.

It follows the incident that took place at the Lufton Trading Estate at about 12.45pm on Wednesday 1 October.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a firearm possession offence, while a woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both were arrested on Friday 3 October. They remain in police custody.

A red 4X4 was seized earlier this week and officers have also been reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out house-to-house enquiries as part of the investigation.

Inspector Roseanna Green said: “These two arrests mark a step forward in our investigation which is still continuing. “We have no information to suggest there is any wider risk to the public, however officers are working tirelessly to ensure we identify the people responsible. “Extra patrols have been taking place in the area since Wednesday and these will be continuing over the weekend. If you have any questions or concerns, they will be happy to help.”

Anyone who has any information and has yet to speak to an officer should call 101, using the reference number 5225275680.