Second man arrested after caravan fire

A second person has been arrested in connection with a caravan fire in Bristol earlier this week.

Emergency services were called to Bell Hill Road in St George at approximately 10.25pm on Monday 29 September, where a caravan parked on private land outside a residential address was on fire.

Two men who live in one of the adjacent flats had to be rescued and remain in critical but stable condition in hospital.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of committing arson with intent to endanger life yesterday (Wednesday 1 October). He has been released on conditional bail.

A man in his 50s who was arrested earlier in the week has also been released on bail while our investigation continues.

Routine forensics enquiries have been carried out at the scene since the fire and are likely to conclude today. There is not considered to be any wider risk to public safety.

We continue to encourage any witnesses to come forward and call 101 quoting reference number 5225273963.