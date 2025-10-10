Two more arrests in hate crime investigation

There is 1 related update to this story 29 September 2025:Man arrested after serious assault in Bristol

A further two men have been arrested as part of our ongoing investigation into a hate crime in Bristol last month.

Two men were racially abused and attacked with a metal pole in Sarah Street, Lawrence Hill, at about 7.35pm on Monday 22 September.

One victim was left with a broken jaw, fractured eye socket and internal injuries. The second man fortunately did not sustain such serious injury.

The two men were attacked by a group of four men, some of whom then left the area in a white van.

At this stage in their enquiries, officers have arrested three men in their 20s and 30s on suspicion of racially/religiously aggravated assault causing grievous bodily harm.

The first was arrested on Tuesday 30 September, the second on Wednesday 8 October and the third yesterday (Thursday 9 October).

All have since been released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Serena Serjeant said: “Such violence and hate has no place in our city. We continue to work with our CID colleagues to ensure those responsible are brought to justice. “We’re also continuing to support the communities most affected by this vile behaviour, and to keep people informed of the progress we’re making.”

If you can help, please call 101 using reference number 5225267072 or report it through our website at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/.

Alternatively, you can provide information 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.