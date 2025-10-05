Update following protests in Bristol city centre

There is 1 related update to this story 2 October 2025:Information for people attending protests in Bristol this weekend

A policing operation has been stood down following protests in Bristol city centre today (Sunday 5 October).

We estimate approximately 70-100 protesters initially assembled and 300-400 counter-protesters.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of either assault or public order offences and are in police custody. Fortunately, no-one is understood to have sustained significant physical injury.

Inspector John Shaddick said: “While many people exercised their right to peaceful protest, it appears today there were a minority of individuals who were intent on using violence, including against our officers.

“As we made clear beforehand, hate and violence will not be tolerated and investigations will be carried out into all recorded offences.”

Designated zones at the Cenotaph and College Green were set up in advance to give both groups equal opportunity to protest, under Section 14 of Public Order Act 1986.

While the protest group observed the legal requirement to use its designated area, the counter-protesters did not and assembled at a location a short distance away.

Insp Shaddick added: “Public order policing is challenging and it is important to respond dynamically to unexpected situations.

“We tried to engage with both protest groups in advance. While the protest group shared its plans with us, it is deeply frustrating the counter-protest group has chosen not to engage with us and failed to abide by conditions that were designed to keep the public safe, while allowing both groups the same opportunity to protest.

“The counter-protesters chose not to protest in the advertised zones. As a result officers positioned themselves in such a way at the Cenotaph and College Green as to allow them to still protest, but so it did not adversely impact on the protest group or the traffic situation in Bristol.

“An operational decision was made to show flexibility today because we felt we could still enable both groups the opportunity for peaceful protest.

“We would always encourage protest groups speak to us in advance so we can understand what they want to do and put the necessary plans in place, working alongside partner agencies.

“For this operation public order trained officers from across Avon and Somerset were joined by colleagues from other forces and I would like to publicly recognise their efforts today. Many of them have had rest days cancelled to allow us to carry out this effective policing operation.”