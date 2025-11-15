Arrests made as Bristol protest operation stood down

Our policing operation has been stood down following the conclusion of protest activity in the Redcliffe area of Bristol.

Four arrests were made after several assaults on officers were recorded. A fifth person was arrested for failing to provide their details while we were enforcing the conditions put in place to help manage the protests.

One officer is receiving treatment at hospital after sustaining injuries during the policing operation.

It has been necessary for us to use our pre-authorised enhanced powers when dealing with a group of approximately 20-30 counter-protesters too, after the main protest activity ended.

Section 60AA conditions, which requires a person to remove a face covering to prevent their identity being concealed, were utilised. Those counter-protesters were subsequently ordered to leave the area, as per the pre-agreed dispersal zone.

Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “It is disappointing a group within the counter protest has seemingly been intent on causing disorder. We’ve made several arrests and ordered a number of counter-protesters to leave central Bristol. “I want to thank the officers who have worked tirelessly today to enable both protests to be kept separate, but it is totally unacceptable that officers have been assaulted. Criminal investigations will be carried out into each incident as we seek to bring those responsible to justice. “One officer has been taken to hospital for injuries they sustained while on duty. We await a further update regarding the level of injury. “We will ensure the welfare of assaulted officers is prioritised too.”

The dispersal zone and enhanced powers, which were publicised earlier this week, will remain in place until 10pm.

Redcliffe Hill was closed inbound while the protests were ongoing but has since reopened. We are grateful for the public’s patience while the road closure was in place.