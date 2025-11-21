Drug dealers warned ‘we’re coming for you’ after latest search warrant

Police have seized weapons, cash, and suspected controlled drugs in the latest search warrant to be carried out in the Bath and North East Somerset area.

We are continuing to act on the concerns of residents, and neighbourhood officers, with the support of tactical police units, carried out searches at a property and an outbuilding at a second address in Midsomer Norton on Wednesday 19 November.

This is the latest in a series of search warrants to be executed and is the direct result of information which has been shared by concerned members of the public.

Neighbourhood Inspector Stuart King KPM said: “This is the latest in the series of drug warrants we have carried out in the area. These warrants reflect the excellent proactive work being carried out by officers from the neighbourhood policing teams and have resulted in large quantities of drugs being taken off our streets in recent months. “We will continue to pursue individuals who bring harm and misery to their local communities. “My message to those involved in such criminal activity is this: now is your opportunity to reflect on your life choices and to stop. We will listen and provide support if you need it. “However, if you continue to supply drugs that inflict such misery and fear on our communities, we will be coming for you and there will be consequences to your actions. I urge the public to continue to assist us by reporting any suspected criminal behaviour.”

Police seized cash, what are suspected to be controlled drugs, mobile phones, a knife and an air-powered firearm, which has also been surrendered, will be destroyed.

An investigation is now underway and a suspect has been identified, who will be interviewed in due course over suspected drug possession and supply offences.

Inspector King KPM said these drugs warrants will continue in the Bath and North East Somerset area and wants to remind residents to continue to report their concerns and that their identities will be protected.

He added: “This is the latest drugs warrant to be executed across the local area. We are listening to concerns, and I hope residents are reassured that we are acting on the issues they bring to our attention.

“We will continue to target those involved in drug supply offences, and my plea to the public is to continue providing information about drug supply activity, as we rely on this information to obtain search warrants from the courts.”

Neighbourhood Superintendent Ronald Lungu said: “The localised targeted approach, on those causing the most harm in our communities, reflects our commitment to local policing.

“The public across Bath and North East Somerset can expect to see more police activity targeted those involved in organised crime”

Report drug dealing and use in your communities

If you suspect someone is using, dealing or growing drugs in your neighbourhood, report it to us. Try to provide:

Names

Addresses or locations

Ares or age ranges

Number plates, makes, and models of any vehicle involved.

Details as to why you suspect drug dealing, growing or use.

For more information, visit our website here.

To report a crime in progress, call 999 or 101 with any other information.