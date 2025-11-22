Three teenagers charged after serious assault in Filton

There is 1 related update to this story 19 November 2025:Two arrested following incident in Filton

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a serious assault in Filton earlier this week.

Officers were called to Station Road shortly before 1pm on Tuesday 18 November following reports of an altercation outside McDonald’s.

A 17-year-old boy required hospital treatment for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

An investigation has been taking place since the incident, leading to three teenage boys being arrested and subsequently charged

A 17-year-old was charged with wounding with intent, possession of a knife / blade in a public place and criminal damage of a mobile phone. He appeared before magistrates on Thursday (20 November) and was remanded ahead of his next hearing on Monday 22 December.

Two 16-year-olds have been charged with wounding with intent. They were remanded to attend Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Friday 21 November). One of the defendants also faces a charge of possession of a knife / blade in a public place.

All of the defendants are under the age of 18 and therefore they cannot legally be identified.