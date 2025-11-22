Three teenagers charged after serious assault in Filton
Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a serious assault in Filton earlier this week.
Officers were called to Station Road shortly before 1pm on Tuesday 18 November following reports of an altercation outside McDonald’s.
A 17-year-old boy required hospital treatment for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.
An investigation has been taking place since the incident, leading to three teenage boys being arrested and subsequently charged
A 17-year-old was charged with wounding with intent, possession of a knife / blade in a public place and criminal damage of a mobile phone. He appeared before magistrates on Thursday (20 November) and was remanded ahead of his next hearing on Monday 22 December.
Two 16-year-olds have been charged with wounding with intent. They were remanded to attend Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Friday 21 November). One of the defendants also faces a charge of possession of a knife / blade in a public place.
All of the defendants are under the age of 18 and therefore they cannot legally be identified.
Inspector Stephen Baines said: “A significant amount of work has taken place over the past few days, which has led to three teenagers being charged in connection with this incident.
“It is important that no commentary or information is published, including on social media, that could prejudice these court proceedings.
“We hope this update provides reassurance to the community around the investigation so far. Officers have been carrying out patrols in the area in recent days and they will continue to be on hand to speak to anyone with concerns.”