Arrest after indecent exposures
We arrested a teenage boy on Thursday 11 December on suspicion of indecent exposure and outraging public decency.
The arrest comes after officers linked four separate incidents in Thornbury, which were reported between April and December.
The boy, in his mid-teens, was questioned and released on police bail.
Neighbourhood Inspector Stephen Baines said: “The investigation continues, as do targeted patrols by neighbourhood officers. We’ve also been in touch with local schools.
“We know that people may not always report such incidents, and I’d like to stress that we do want to hear about any incident or area which has left women or girls feeling unsafe. Your safety is our priority, and any such information will help us to make sure we have our resources in the right place at the right time.”
Insp Baines urged anyone who experiences such an offence to call 999 as soon as they feel safe to do so.
We’d still like to hear from anyone with relevant information or footage which could help the ongoing enquiries.
