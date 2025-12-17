Boy charged after death of girl, nine

There is 1 related update to this story 16 December 2025:Investigation launched after girl’s death in Weston-super-Mare

A boy has been charged with murder following the death of a nine-year-old girl in Weston-super-Mare.

The 15-year-old has been remanded and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 17 December).

The formal identification process has not yet been completed, but we can confirm the boy has been charged with the murder of Aria Thorpe.

It follows emergency services being called to an address in Lime Close shortly before 6.10pm on Monday 15 December. The boy – who cannot be publicly identified as a child defendant – was arrested in Worle a short time later.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and the preliminary finding is that the death was as a result of a single stab wound.