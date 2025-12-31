Drivers warned ‘expect to be pulled over’ on New Year’s Eve

There is 1 related update to this story 1 December 2025:Help us tackle drink and drug driving and report suspects this Christmas

Drivers have been warned to ‘expect to be pulled over’ on New Year’s Eve as police target those who get behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs.

Drink and drug driving has been a factor in 25 per cent of all fatal collisions across Avon and Somerset this year, which is why we urge the public to help us take dangerous drivers off the road before it’s too late.

Revellers in towns and cities across the force area have been urged to plan their journeys ahead by booking public transport, nominating a designated driver or arranging alternative accommodation, instead of taking the risk and getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

Officers will be on patrol carrying out roadside stops to catch those who continue to put themselves and others at risk of injury, or death. A total of 243 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving from 1 December-28 December, 2025.

Response officer PC George Young, with the support of special constables and neighbourhood officers, stopped 200 vehicles as part of the annual Christmas drink and drug driving campaign in the Weston-super-Mare area alone on Saturday 27 December.

Of those drivers, two failed to stop and will be pursued for a prosecution; one driver was reported for document offences and summoned to court; one uninsured vehicle was seized; another vehicle was seized because the driver did not have a licence; and nine other traffic offences – ranging from not wearing a seatbelt to bald tyres – have also been reported.

One driver was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation.

PC Nick Steele, a member of the roads policing team, said: “At this time of the year we inherently do see an increase in these types of offences, and it’s down to the festivities, parties, finishing work early, and people run the risk of having one, two, or three drinks and think they are safe to drive home. Driver should expect to get pulled over.” “People have worked hard all year, and, for some, this can be the only opportunity to let off steam. But, before they do, we want them to plan how they are getting home, don’t drive or ride a motorbike that day, lift share, jump in with the designated driver who is on soft drinks, use public transport. “We want people to have a great time but if they are drinking, we don’t want them behind the wheel. There have been cases I have dealt with which have proven to me some shocking behaviour. I have had drivers who have provided incredibly high readings at the roadside, and they have had children in the car, or they have been in collisions where people have been hurt or have sadly lost their lives. “Some people show remorse but, more often than not, they don’t.”

And it’s more important than ever people do their bit with 427 fatal and serious collisions already being reported this year, with drink or drugs being listed as a factor in 50 of those (12 per cent).

We have attended the scene of 32 fatal collisions already this year, and drink and drugs have been a factor in eight of those incidents – a staggering 25 per cent.

Inspector Matt Boiles said: “There is no safe way to drink and drive – not at Christmas, not on New Year’s Eve, not any day of the year. Even small amounts of alcohol or drugs can seriously impair your judgement, reaction times, and coordination, putting lives at risk.

“Don’t be tempted to take chances, we will be out there conducting checks and responding to intelligence.”

The Fatal Five: Leading factors in fatal and serious injury collisions

Avon and Somerset’s Road Safety and Road Policing teams are committed to targeting road users who pose the greatest risk to others on the roads.

We have an emphasis on the offences collectively known as the ‘Fatal Five’:

Excess speed Failure to wear a seatbelt Driver distraction, such as using a mobile phone at the wheel Drink and drug driving Careless driving

Road users who commit one of those offences are significantly more likely to be involved in a fatal collision than those who do not.

Through education and enforcement, we are working to raise awareness of the Fatal Five and encourage behaviour change in a bid to prevent serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads.

How to keep your friends safe on a night out

If you have friends who are going out drinking, why not offer them a place to stay?

If you go out with the same group regularly, take turns to be the dedicated driver.

If you don’t have a dedicated driver, plan your journey home in advance by booking a taxi or public transport, and stay updated with changes to routes and times.

Make sure your mobile phone is fully charged before you go out in case you need to contact somebody in an emergency.

Replace an alcoholic drink with an alcohol free one – there is more choice than ever.

Remember, you could still be over the drink and drug drive limit the next morning.

Do not be tempted to get in a car with a drink driver.

Feel empowered to tell somebody it is not OK to drink drive if they plan on doing so.

How to report a suspected drink driver