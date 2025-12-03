Man appears in court following Wincanton assault

There is 1 related update to this story 30 November 2025:Man in custody after Wincanton assault

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court following a serious assault in Wincanton over the weekend.

Arthur O’Brien, of Ilminster Avenue, Knowle, appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday 2 December) charged with causing grievous bodily harm and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

The charges relate to an incident which happened on Sunday morning (30 November) in Wincanton High Street.

The victim remains in hospital with injuries which are described as being life-changing, but not life-threatening.

He has been remanded by the court and will next appear on Friday 9 January at North Somerset Courthouse.