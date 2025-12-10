Man arrested following assault in Castle Park – Bristol

There is 1 related update to this story 4 December 2025:Witnesses sought after assaults in Bristol

An investigation is continuing following a series of assaults in a Bristol city centre park.

Detectives are investigating four assaults which have taken place in Castle Park within the past 10 days, and officers are concerned they may be homophobic in nature.

An operation with senior leadership oversight is in place to ensure a full and thorough investigation is carried out into the incidents which have occurred between Sunday 30 November and Friday 5 December.

The latest incident took place on Friday 5 December in which a man in his thirties was struck to the head. He sustained ABH-level injuries and attended hospital for medical treatment.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this latest incident. He’s been interviewed and released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Senior Investigating Officer, DI Alistair Norman, said: “While we remain open-minded about the direction of this investigation and the motivation for the assaults, we are currently treating these incidents as linked. “We’ve made one arrest and are continuing to speak to the victims, review CCTV footage, and carry out other enquiries to identify the offenders responsible for these concerning incidents.”

The first incident took place on Sunday 30 November at around 1.15am. Two unknown males approached the victim, in his forties, and shone a light in his eyes and struck him in the head, causing him to fall.

The victim sustained injuries to his wrist, back, shoulder and head. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.

Two further reports of similar incidents were made in the early hours of Wednesday 3 December between 12.30-1.30am. Both men, aged in their forties and twenties, are not thought to have required medical treatment for their injuries.

At around 11.30pm on Friday (5 December), officers received a fourth report of a man being assaulted in the same area in the same manner. He required medical treatment but was later discharged from hospital.

Descriptions of the suspects were limited due to the time of night, but we believe they are two males, one white, who were both wearing face coverings and dark clothing.

CCTV trawls, interviews and local enquiries have taken place and we urge members of the public to remain vigilant in the area during the hours of darkness.