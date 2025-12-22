Sentences totalling 75 years for Boxing Day stabbing

There is 1 related update to this story 10 October 2025:Men convicted of attempted murder

Four men have been handed sentences totalling 75 years for their parts in the brutal stabbing of a man in Bristol on Boxing Day 2023.

It is almost certainly only thanks to the members of the public who came to his aid, emergency services at the scene and hospital staff that he survived.

Today, Monday 22 December, at Bristol Crown Court, three men were jailed after a jury found them guilty of attempted murder at the same court on Thursday 9 October:

• Reuben Fay, 20, of Lockleaze, was handed 23 years detention

• Tayshon Graham, 21, of Easton was jailed for 23 years

• Cain Henderson, 25, of Eastville was also sentenced to 23 years’ imprisonment

A fourth man, Ajay Edwards, 22, of Slough, had previously admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was sentenced to six years in prison after a discount taking into account his plea.

All four will serve two-thirds of their sentence before release on licence.

All four had personal circumstances outlined in mitigation which were described by His Honour Judge Michael Cullum as “tragically similar”.

Sentencing, HHJ Cullum said he took account of the mitigation of their youth and adverse personal circumstances.

He noted that Edwards did not take or use a knife, and that Henderson had not touched the victim but was jointly responsibly by his own admission.

HHJ Cullum said the sentences were “substantial” and “very lengthy for young men” but said each was a dangerous offender.

Clockwise from top left: Ajay Edwards, Reuben Fay, Cain Henderson and Tayshon Graham

The attack on Boxing Day 2023

The victim of the attack, a man from Fishponds, now 24, had gone for a meal with friends at a restaurant in Gloucester Road, Bishopston on Tuesday 26 December 2023.

Graham, Fay and Edwards briefly entered the same restaurant keeping their hoods up. About forty minutes later, they returned to Gloucester Road, now with Henderson, and pursued the victim and his friends as they were leaving the restaurant.

Tragically, the victim tripped and fell in Bishop Road. He was stabbed at least seven times, suffering a brain injury, and multiple significant wounds to his face, neck, shoulder, arm, chest and buttock.

He survived, but has been left with long-term, life changing injuries.

Detective Inspector Peter Walker said: “This was a horrific attack on a young man on Boxing Day, who was simply out with friends having a meal in a local restaurant. As a consequence he and his family are living with the long-term impact of the injuries he sustained. He owes his life to the selfless efforts of members of the public who came to his aid, the emergency services at the scene and the medical professionals at hospital. “Mitchell and his family have shown remarkable strength and unity. Nothing can undo the harm done, but they can now face the future together knowing these men are behind bars. We wish them all the best. “The three young men convicted of attempting to murder him, and a fourth who admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent, have now ruined their own lives by their actions. “They thought that covering their faces meant they wouldn’t be brought to justice. They were wrong. We, as the police, will continue to act robustly to target and tackle those who choose to carry knives as well as those who use them to cause such terrible and devastating harm. “It’s clear we all need to come together to stop the devastation of knife crime. The police all too frequently are there to pick up the pieces, bringing offenders to justice. But this does not stop the traumatic impact on people’s lives. “We need to prevent these horrific acts of violence and their tragic consequences from happening in the first place. “To do so, we all need to work together, with our partners and with our communities. So please, talk to the children and young people you care about. Tell them carrying a knife does not make them strong, and it certainly won’t keep them safe.”

The consequences of knife crime were vividly shown in the victim’s family’s impact statement:

“Every day for months I sat beside my son’s bedside in hospital watching machines keep him alive, all because of what you did.

“I was begging for him to stay alive, not knowing what son I would have when he woke up due to the brain injury that you caused …

“As much as I hate you for what you’ve done to him, I wouldn’t wish this pain on your family. My son has had to keep fighting and is still fighting every day, He’s had to be strong and learn how to walk and talk again. He was 22 years of age that night and you have taken away the greatest years of his life …

“[He] has had to ensure physio to help him walk again. Occupational health to help with his memory skills, speech, and language therapy …

“He has no memory. He can’t remember fun exciting things he did as a child or just memories of what we used to do as a family …

“[He] is now 24 years old [and] shouldn’t be having to be told like a five-year-old to remember to do things. He is now living with life-changing injuries and disabilities, every day he will see these scars, and he will be constantly reminded of what you did …

“[He] will not work, what he did have planned he will never be able to do. You caused this and took what goals he had away from him. You have taken things away from him more than you will ever know …

“You have no value of life, not even your own. You threw that away that night, not once did you think about your own mother or family in your twisted actions. I feel sorry for you, and I pity you …

“My justice comes from you getting sentenced, but your sentence will never be long enough for what you have done. Ours is for life, but we’re strong as a family unit and you will never win because you are weak …You are all cowards that hide your faces … You probably can’t even tell me why you did it.”