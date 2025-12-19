Three charged after rural thefts investigation

There is 1 related update to this story 18 December 2025:Six arrested during rural crime day of action

Three men have been charged with conspiracy to steal after an investigation into the theft of hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of farming equipment.

Eli Isaacs, 37, Charlie Hughes, 28, and Jack Bowerman, 35, are due to appear at Taunton and Yeovil magistrates’ courts today (19 December).

Isaacs, of Standerwick, Hughes, of Ilchester, and Bowerman, of Ebbw Vale, were arrested yesterday after a series of warrants were executed in Avon and Somerset and the Gwent area.

It followed the theft of farming equipment from rural areas across south west England and south Wales between March and November of this year.