Three men charged over burglaries

Three men have appeared in court charged in connection with two burglaries and five attempted burglaries of homes in South Gloucestershire.

We linked seven offences which happened in August and September in Downend, Hanham, Longwell Green, Mangotsfield and Staple Hill. In the burglaries the doors were forced and entry gained while the householders slept.

Three men, all from Weston-super-Mare, have been charged with:

Burgling a house in Downend in the early hours of Tuesday 2 September and stealing two BMW cars with the keys. Both were recovered by officers.

Burgling a house in Longwell Green and stealing a gaming device, cash, a laptop and golf clubs.

Attempted burglaries at five other homes.

Declan David Byrne, 27; Nathan Peter Gallichan, 25, and Jordan Douglas Mills, 24, all appeared before Bristol magistrates on Thursday 4 December.

They were all released on conditional court bail, including an overnight curfew monitored by an electronic tag, pending a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on 16 January 2026.