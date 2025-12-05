Travellers warned of rogue parking operators following crackdown

There is 1 related update to this story 10 June 2025:Crackdown on unofficial parking firms after cars damaged and abandoned near Bristol Airport

An operation has been carried out following complaints that customers’ cars continue to suffer criminal damage and have unexplained additional mileage after using unofficial parking companies located near Bristol Airport.

The recent joint day of action was led by the Airport police team, the Immigration Enforcement Team, North Somerset Council, and the British Parking Association and targeted unprofessional parking firms which operate away from the Airport site in North Somerset.

The operation targeted three specific sites used by the parking firms which were found to have no staff present, and the ‘offices’ used consisted of insecure vehicles and a caravan which contained what appeared to be keys to customers’ vehicles.

One driver working on behalf of the unaccredited parking operators was stopped in a customer’s car and has since been reported for driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Some customers said they had been left abandoned at the Airport by parking operators, having been given various excuses.

Avon and Somerset Police and the agencies involved in this operation, which was held in advance of people taking holidays during the Christmas and new year period, are now reminding travellers to ensure they leave their vehicles in the hands of parking companies which operate within the law.

Police officers and other staff involved in the operation helped customers facing difficulty getting to locations where their cars were stored, while others were advised by the parking operators they would be reimbursed by them if they booked a taxi.

One family was told to take a taxi to a farm where they were made to wait an hour, before being told to go to another farm, where they waited a further two hours before their vehicle was eventually returned to them.

Another family with two distressed children was also apparently stranded before Airport staff escorted them to a hotel.

Advice for holiday makers and travellers:

Always book your Airport parking through trusted platforms

And if looking to park at Bristol Airport, book via the Airport’s official website.

Thoroughly read the terms and conditions to ensure you are happy with the service being provided and understand the identity of the business you are contracting with.

Check reviews and ratings on trusted review sites. Be cautious of companies with limited or overwhelmingly negative feedback.

Ensure the company has a verifiable physical address and a working contact number. Avoid businesses that only provide a mobile number or have no address listed.

Use secure payment methods, such as credit cards, that offer fraud protection.

Trusted parking services often have industry accreditation or belong to trade associations such as the British Parking Association (BPA).

If you suspect a company is acting illegally or if you have fallen victim to a scam, report it immediately to the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133 or visit the Citizens Advice website.

Sgt Danielle Hardaway, officer in the case who supported the operation, said: “People would be horrified if they understood how their vehicles are used and stored, and some have complained about unexplained additional mileage. The last thing anyone wants is the worry over whether their car will be returned to them when they return from holiday. “This crackdown follows a similar, successful operation in June as we continue to receive complaints from people over unaccredited parking operators in the area, and we will keep working with our partners to tackle them. “This operation was carried out as part of our commitment to keep the Airport safe, maintain vehicle standards, and to promote the safety of passengers going to and from the Airport, who should be able to do so with confidence in using licensed vehicles. “We urge everybody to make sure they check the full terms and conditions of any parking operator, to check review sites for other peoples’ experiences, and to look for the British Parking Association’s police-backed Park Mark Safer Parking scheme, so they have the confidence they are booking with an accredited company.”

Councillor Annemieke Waite, Cabinet Member for Planning and Environment at North Somerset Council, said: “None of the off-site operators have ever been granted planning permission, and many have never been assessed against planning policy. It’s really important for travellers to take a moment to check exactly who they’re booking with and read the terms and conditions carefully. When deals look too good to be true – they usually are. “If anyone experiences a problem with a parking operator, please report it to the Police or North Somerset Council.”

Dave Lees, Chief Executive, Bristol Airport, said: “We welcome this latest operation to target rogue operators who cause distress to customers who trust them with their vehicles – many of which are left insecure in fields, roads and laybys to the annoyance of local residents.



“Nuisance parking is a key area of concern for our local communities, so we hope this partnership operation by the police and council to deal with illegal parking operators, helps make a difference and deters this activity. Meanwhile, we’d urge customers to respect our neighbours and not park outside houses or drop people off, which causes disturbance, particularly during the early hours of the morning. “We urge everyone to check the car park they are using has adequate accreditation. All of our car parks have CCTV, and are manned or patrolled 24/7, so customers have peace of mind knowing their vehicle is safely parked while they enjoy their trip away.”

Earlier this year Bristol Airport invested in new parking infrastructure including new Silver Zone entry cameras and entry and exit barriers with ANPR technology. Through its Customer Rewards programme it also offered some parking during the Summer for £8.50 a day. People looking to book Bristol Airport car parking should use the Airport’s official website. If looking for parking elsewhere they should ensure the company is bona fide and has accreditation.

The Airport also has a Waiting Zone next to car rentals that is free for an hour with complimentary shuttle buses to and from the terminal forecourt, which encourages people to use as an alternative to waiting in residential areas, laybys, or restricted areas.