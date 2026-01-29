Arrest made in museum theft investigation – Bristol
There is 1 related update to this story
A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the theft of museum artefacts in Bristol.
He was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and was released under investigation.
As part of our investigation, we are continuing to identify four people we wished to speak with in connection to high-value burglary from a building in the Cumberland Road area of Bristol on Thursday 25 September.
The building housed items from the Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection.
More than 600 artefacts of various descriptions were taken by the offenders.
We continue to appeal for the public’s help to identify the four men pictured and have released two short video clips of the people we wish to speak to.
They are described as:
- Man one: white, of medium to stocky build, wearing a white cap, black jacket, light-coloured trousers, and black trainers
- Man two: white, of slim build, wearing a grey-hooded jacket, black trousers, and black trainers
- Man three: white, wearing a green cap, black jacket, light-coloured shorts, and white trainers. He appears to walk with a slight limp in his right leg.
- Man four: white, of large build, wearing a two-toned orange and navy/black puffed jacket, black trousers, and black and white trainers
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225269603, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.