Arrest made in museum theft investigation – Bristol

There is 1 related update to this story 11 December 2025:CCTV appeal after museum artefacts stolen

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the theft of museum artefacts in Bristol.

He was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and was released under investigation.

As part of our investigation, we are continuing to identify four people we wished to speak with in connection to high-value burglary from a building in the Cumberland Road area of Bristol on Thursday 25 September.

The building housed items from the Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection.

More than 600 artefacts of various descriptions were taken by the offenders.

We continue to appeal for the public’s help to identify the four men pictured and have released two short video clips of the people we wish to speak to.

They are described as: