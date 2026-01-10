Arrests made during protests in Bristol

There is 1 related update to this story 9 January 2026:Policing plan in place ahead of Bristol protest

Our policing operation has been stood down after protest activity in Bristol concluded this afternoon (Saturday 10 January).

Three people were arrested following the protest and counter-protest in the city centre.

Officers were deployed near the Cenotaph, of St Augustine’s Parade, from 9am, with counter-protestors arriving from 9.30am.

A protest, organised by Bristol Patriots, then marched away from the Cenotaph at around noon towards Castle Park before continuing around Broadmead and back to the Cenotaph shortly before 1pm.

One male and one female were arrested under the Public Order Act on suspicion of using threatening, abusive or insulting words to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Another male was arrested on suspicion of refusing to abide by a section 60AA order to remove a face covering upon request by an officer.

All three have been taken into police custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Five people were issued with Section 35 dispersal orders to leave the area after exhibiting anti-social behaviour.

Neighbourhood Policing Acting Inspector Sean Underwood said: “Today’s protest and counter-protest passed mostly without incident. “I would like to recognise and thank the officers and staff who have worked throughout the day to enable both protests to take place peacefully, especially those who have come in on their days off. “I also want to recognise those officers and staff who have worked behind the scenes in the build up to this event. “At this time, we aren’t aware of anyone sustaining any injuries during the protest or march. “Thank you to members of the public who may have had their travel plans disrupted by the protest or march, and we thank you for your patience and understanding throughout.”

The dispersal zone and enhance powers, which were publicised earlier this week, will remain in place until 6pm tonight.