Investigation continues following arrest in Bristol 

*** Press release issued on behalf of Counter Terrorism South East ***

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) are continuing an investigation after a man was arrested in Bristol yesterday (20/1) in connection with a terrorism offence.

A property in the Horfield area of the city was searched and a suspicious item was located. Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene to assess the item, which has since been removed.

A cordon which was in place has been lifted and people who were asked to leave their homes as a precaution have been able to return to their properties.

Officers remain at a residential property in the area while search activity continues.

A 21-year-old man from Bristol who was arrested on suspicion of attempting to join a proscribed organisation (Daesh), contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000, remains in police custody.

The operation is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) with support from Avon and Somerset Police and Counter Terrorism Policing South West.

Chief Inspector Keith Smith, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “I would like to thank the local community for their support while officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East were present in the Horfield area to carry out an arrest.

“The arrest was part of a pre-planned operation and a small number of people who were asked to leave their homes temporarily are now able to return. I would like to thank them for their understanding while this was necessary.

“There is not believed to be any risk to the wider public however I appreciate police activity can cause some people to feel concerned. If you wish to speak to an officer, please do not hesitate to contact us.”