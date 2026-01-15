Man charged with murder after human remains found  

We have charged a man as part of a murder investigation into the disappearance of Craig Hurcombe.

Michael Bretton, 40, of Armoury Road, Shaftesbury, Dorset, has been charged with murder and one count of stalking involving fear of violence against a woman. He has been remanded to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday 16 January.).

Human remains, which we believe to be Craig Hurcombe, 40, from Wiltshire, have been found following searches in the Roemead Road area of Gurney Slade.

While formal identification is yet to take place, we have informed Craig’s next of kin who will continue to be supported. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

Craig was reported missing to Wiltshire Police at 10.45am on Saturday 10 January.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Neil Meade, said: “Our thoughts are with Craig’s family during this incredibly difficult time. They continue to receive support from specially-trained officers, and, on their behalf, we request privacy for them. I would also like to thank them for their support with our enquiries so far. “I would like to recognise the ongoing efforts of officers and staff from Avon and Somerset, Wiltshire and Dorset who have been involved in this investigation, which has led to the Crown Prosecution Service authorising Bretton is charged with murder. “While enquiries continue to be carried out in the area, we would like to reassure the community that we do not believe there is any risk to the public.”

A Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) page has been created for this investigation, to allow anyone with information or footage to report it to us via our website: Public Portal

A mandatory referral is being made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on the grounds of a death occurring following previous police contact.

We please ask people not to speculate or publish any imagery, material or commentary which could prejudice future court proceedings.