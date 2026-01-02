Man who breached court orders banned from Bristol park

A 25-year-old man who repeatedly breached court orders for anti-social behaviour has been handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The new order restricts Sain Jadama, of Henbury, from entering Castle Park and, if breached, could result in him being handed a prison sentence.

After pleading guilty to the offences, Jadama was sentenced for three breaches of a Community Protection Notice and possession of a class B drug when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 18 December.

He was arrested by neighbourhood officers working to tackle issues of anti-social behaviour and crime in the park.

PC Max Sims said: “Castle Park is a key priority for our neighbourhood team and we’re working closely with our partner organisations to ensure it remains a safe place for people to visit.

“Anti-social behaviour is not tolerated in our city and officers are committed to identifying those responsible and dealing with any criminal offences we identify.”