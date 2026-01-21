Police dismantle suspected cannabis grow
Bath police have found more than 700 plants while dismantling a suspected cannabis grow in a disused property in Monmouth Place.
Officers were alerted to concerns about the property last week, after the owner was unable to get inside.
Since then the former hotel has been under scene guard while utility companies made the premises safe.
An investigation is underway with crime scene examination complete and today, Wednesday 21 January, officers are seizing plants and growing equipment.
Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Scott Hill said: “The disruption of this cannabis growth set-up is a positive step in tackling the presence of drug availability in Bath and North East Somerset. Our local policing teams are working with our communities to develop community intelligence to further disrupt these harmful criminal operations.
“Cannabis growing often involves bypassing of mains electricity, which can post a significant fire risk, over and above the anti-social behaviour and crime associated with drug supply.”
If you or someone you know is affected by drug misuse you can find details of support services on Bath and North East Somerset Council’s website:
B&NES Drug & Alcohol Service – Turning Point | Live Well in Bath & North East Somerset
Your information is very important to help to target drug dealers and tackle the associated crime and disorder which can blight communities. You can report drug crime on the police website: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/drug-dealing-and-use/.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.