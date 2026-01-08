Second man charged in connection with HMP Leyhill absconding

There is 1 related update to this story 7 January 2026:Two arrests made after prisoners abscond from HMP Leyhill

A man is due in court after being charged with escaping lawful custody.

Daniel Washbourne, 40, was arrested in Bristol during the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday 7 January).

He has been remanded to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court later today (Thursday 8 January).

He is the second person to be charged in connection with our investigation to locate three men reported to have absconded from HMP Leyhill, in South Gloucestershire, on New Year’s Day.

A 39-year-old man was arrested over the weekend, charged and appeared in court earlier this week.

A third man – Matthew Armstrong, 35 – was arrested near Henley-in-Arden train station by our colleagues in Warwickshire Police yesterday. He has been transported to the Avon and Somerset area and remains in police custody.