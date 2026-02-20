Appeal after burglars steal wedding ring

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after thieves stole jewellery belonging to a man’s late wife in a burglary.

The break-in happened between 5pm and 7.15pm on Tuesday 13 January at the house in High Littleton, Somerset.

The householder, who is in his seventies, returned home to find that thieves had forced entry and stolen items including a distinctive wide-band wedding ring with an engraved geometric design, pictured below.

Also taken were an engagement ring, cufflinks, shirt studs, a tie pin and gold chains.

Burglary is always a distressing crime, especially when irreplaceable items of sentimental value are taken. If you have any concerns about your own home security, you can find security advice and information on joining or setting up a Neighbourhood Watch scheme on our website.

We’ve carried out numerous enquiries and the investigation continues.

We’re keen to hear from pawn shops, jewellers or anyone else who may have been offered the wedding ring and other jewellery for sale.