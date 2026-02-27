Arrest made after Kingdom Hall damaged in Minehead

There is 1 related update to this story 18 February 2026:Appeal after Kingdom Hall damaged

A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected hate crime in Minehead.

Last week we appealed for witnesses to come forward after damage was caused to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The letterbox of the Christian place of worship in Mart Road was damaged with paint, and a threatening letter and dog faeces were dropped inside. A vehicle was also targeted with symbols associated with the far right, that leads us to consider there was a hateful intent.

All the incidents occurred between Sunday 15 February and Wednesday 18 February and led to officers issuing an appeal for information.

Over the following days other incidents of offensive graffiti in the town were reported to us.

A man, in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of a religiously-motivated public order offence and criminal damage on Tuesday 23 February. He was questioned by officers and has since been released on bail, with conditions preventing him from visiting certain areas of Minehead.

Extra reassurance patrols by officers have been carried out since this incident.

Detectives investigating these offences would continue to ask anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, to please contact us.