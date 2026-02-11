Fifth man charged with Leon Phillips’ murder

A fifth person has been charged with the murder of a man in Bristol last week.

Yahaye Ali, 20 and from Fishponds, has been remanded in custody on charges of murder and possession of a bladed article and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 11 February).

Detectives have been investigating the death of Leon Phillips, 47, who died from injuries sustained in a fatal attack that happened at about 10.45pm on Monday 2 February in Stapleton Road. He died in hospital the following morning.

Four men already charged with his murder have appeared in court and remain remanded pending further hearings.