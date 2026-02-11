Fifth man charged with Leon Phillips’ murder
A fifth person has been charged with the murder of a man in Bristol last week.
Yahaye Ali, 20 and from Fishponds, has been remanded in custody on charges of murder and possession of a bladed article and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 11 February).
Detectives have been investigating the death of Leon Phillips, 47, who died from injuries sustained in a fatal attack that happened at about 10.45pm on Monday 2 February in Stapleton Road. He died in hospital the following morning.
Four men already charged with his murder have appeared in court and remain remanded pending further hearings.
Detective Inspector Nadine Partridge, the senior investigating officer, said: “Specialist officers continue to support and update Leon’s family, who are devastated by the events of the past week.
“A large number of enquiries have been completed by the investigative team since Leon’s death, and have resulted in the Crown Prosecution Service authorising murder charges against five men.
“While there is not considered to be a wider risk to the public, uniformed officers continue to carry out high-visibility patrols. Plans are also in place for the mobile police station to remain in the area too, so anyone with concerns can speak to us.”