Man convicted of 21 sexual offences against children in Bristol
A man who worked in childcare has been convicted of 21 sexual offences against children in Bristol.
Following a trial at Bristol Crown Court, Nathan Bennett, 30, of Corston, was found guilty by a jury on Monday 9 February of:
- Two counts of sexual assault by penetration
- Two counts of rape of a child under 13
- Four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and
He had previously admitted thirteen offences:
- Eight counts of sexual assault of a child aged under 13
- Four counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and
- One count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
Bennet has been remanded and will be sentenced at the same court on Monday 16 March.
Bennett committed the offences against five children he met at his workplace. His crimes came to light when his manager reviewed CCTV, after concerns were raised by parents and other staff. On seeing suspicious behaviour on the footage, Nathan was sent home and a report made to the Local Authority Designated Officer (LADO).
The LADO contacted police on Wednesday 26 February 2025. Bennett was arrested and questioned the same day and later released on bail, with conditions including not to be unsupervised with any person under 18.
Following a six-month investigation by specialist officers, Bennett was initially charged with eight offences in August 2025, when he was remanded into custody by the court. He was later charged with a further fourteen offences.
During the trial, Virginia Cornwall, prosecuting, said: “It’s every parent’ s worst nightmare, that a person entrusted to be responsible for your child, care for your child and nurture your child at times when you are unable to provide that parental care, abuses their position and sexually abuses that child.
“The defendant is a paedophile. He has admitted his sexual interest in pre-school age toddlers … by his partial guilty pleas to some charges in this case – the less serious charges.”
The investigating officer, DC Bethany Cook, said: “Nathan Bennett was trusted to care for very young children, but instead committed sexual offences against them at his place of work.
“This investigation involving such young children was deeply challenging and distressing for all concerned, and I would like to commend the support and strength shown by those families.
“This case has caused significant anxiety for other families whose children attended the nursery during the time these offences were committed and, when appropriate, we’ve tried to keep them informed.
“We understand that if your children have been in contact with Nathan Bennett, you may have questions and concerns and you can contact our child protection team through our website.”
We understand that these offences have caused significant concern, and that this has been made more difficult because of the limited information we are able to share.
Support has been offered to the families directly affected, and officers have spoken with the parents and carers of other children who attended the same care setting as Bennett’s victims.
While our investigation has not identified further offences, we know that parents and carers may still have concerns. Make direct contact with officers here.
If you have been affected by child abuse, recent or non-recent, find information on help and support here.