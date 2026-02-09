Man convicted of 21 sexual offences against children in Bristol

A man who worked in childcare has been convicted of 21 sexual offences against children in Bristol.

Following a trial at Bristol Crown Court, Nathan Bennett, 30, of Corston, was found guilty by a jury on Monday 9 February of:

Two counts of sexual assault by penetration

Two counts of rape of a child under 13

Four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and

He had previously admitted thirteen offences:

Eight counts of sexual assault of a child aged under 13

Four counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and

One count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Bennet has been remanded and will be sentenced at the same court on Monday 16 March.

Bennett committed the offences against five children he met at his workplace. His crimes came to light when his manager reviewed CCTV, after concerns were raised by parents and other staff. On seeing suspicious behaviour on the footage, Nathan was sent home and a report made to the Local Authority Designated Officer (LADO).

The LADO contacted police on Wednesday 26 February 2025. Bennett was arrested and questioned the same day and later released on bail, with conditions including not to be unsupervised with any person under 18.

Following a six-month investigation by specialist officers, Bennett was initially charged with eight offences in August 2025, when he was remanded into custody by the court. He was later charged with a further fourteen offences.

During the trial, Virginia Cornwall, prosecuting, said: “It’s every parent’ s worst nightmare, that a person entrusted to be responsible for your child, care for your child and nurture your child at times when you are unable to provide that parental care, abuses their position and sexually abuses that child. “The defendant is a paedophile. He has admitted his sexual interest in pre-school age toddlers … by his partial guilty pleas to some charges in this case – the less serious charges.”