Men charged in connection with murder investigation – Bristol

Four men have been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place following an investigation into an incident in Bristol earlier this week.

The charges come following a murder investigation being launched after 47-year-old Leon Phillips died in hospital on Tuesday (3 February) from injuries sustained at around 10.45pm in Stapleton Road the previous day.

The men were charged yesterday evening (Thursday 5 February) and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 6 February). They are:

Ayoob Mohamed, aged 18 from St Pauls

Muner Teclu, aged 20 from Easton

Fallou Diop, aged 19 of no fixed address

Mustafa Ali, aged 18 from Fishponds

A 29-year-old man has been released from custody without charge, and no further action will be taken against him in relation to this investigation. Two other men who were arrested earlier this week have been released on bail.