Men charged in connection with murder investigation – Bristol
Four men have been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place following an investigation into an incident in Bristol earlier this week.
The charges come following a murder investigation being launched after 47-year-old Leon Phillips died in hospital on Tuesday (3 February) from injuries sustained at around 10.45pm in Stapleton Road the previous day.
The men were charged yesterday evening (Thursday 5 February) and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 6 February). They are:
- Ayoob Mohamed, aged 18 from St Pauls
- Muner Teclu, aged 20 from Easton
- Fallou Diop, aged 19 of no fixed address
- Mustafa Ali, aged 18 from Fishponds
A 29-year-old man has been released from custody without charge, and no further action will be taken against him in relation to this investigation. Two other men who were arrested earlier this week have been released on bail.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Nadine Partridge, said: “Our investigation into Leon’s death has been moving quickly, and the team has been working incredibly hard to understand exactly what happened on Monday night. A huge amount of time and care is going into building a clear picture of the events that led to this tragic loss.
“I also want to personally recognise the response officers who were first at the scene. Their professionalism and response to this was exceptional, and their actions allowed us to make significant progress in the early stages of our inquiries.
“Our thoughts remain very much with Leon’s family, and we are doing everything we can to support them. They have been kept informed by specialist officers of the latest developments and will continue to be updated as the investigation moves forward.
“While our enquiries continue, we would ask the public to please avoid speculation or sharing anything online that could impact future proceedings. Your support and understanding genuinely make a difference.”