An average of two people per day were killed or seriously injured on Avon and Somerset roads last year

711 collisions in which at least one person was killed or seriously injured* took place across Avon and Somerset in 2025 – an average of two per day.

Tragically, there were 44 fatalities, meaning the number of people who died on the force’s roads last year averaged at more than three each month.

Newly analysed data shows that the leading contributory factors in these collisions closely align with the Fatal Five behaviours known to cause the most serious harm on our roads: excessive speed, distraction, alcohol/drugs, careless/dangerous driving, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Contributory factors in fatal and serious injury collisions in the Avon and Somerset force area, 2025

Poor observation by a driver, rider or pedestrian was the most commonly recorded causation factor, contributing to 38 percent of collisions. This was closely followed by a driver or rider exceeding the speed limit or driving too fast for the conditions, which contributed to 34 percent.

Fifteen percent of collisions involved a driver or rider being affected by drugs or alcohol, while driver/rider distraction played a role in 11 percent of cases.

Most collisions involved more than one contributing factor, demonstrating that risk factors frequently overlap. For example, distraction or poor observation combined with excessive speed increases the likelihood of a collision causing serious harm.

Approximately 50 of the total casualties involved in fatal and serious injury collisions are believed to have not been wearing a seatbelt. While failing to wear a seatbelt does not in itself cause a collision, it significantly increases the likelihood of death or serious injury if a collision occurs.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Boiles said: “More than 700 fatal or serious injury collisions took place on our roads last year. That is not just a statistic. It represents families and communities shattered and people whose lives have been permanently changed. “In so many cases, split-second lapses in concentration or risky decisions have combined with devastating consequences. “The vast majority of serious collisions we attend involve behaviours that are entirely preventable. When people choose to speed, drive carelessly or recklessly, use their phone at the wheel or get behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs, they are taking a risk not just with their own life, but with the lives of others.”

Young drivers and road risk

Young drivers also feature significantly in the statistics, with around one in four fatal collisions involving a rider or driver aged 25 and under.

Nationally, young and newly qualified drivers are recognised as facing increased risk on the roads, often due to inexperience. The new National Road Safety Strategy, announced by the government in January 2026, includes proposals aimed at safeguarding inexperienced drivers such as introducing a minimum learning period to ensure motorists gain sufficient experience before driving independently.

Locally, Avon and Somerset Police works with TTC (Trusted Training & Compliance) to deliver Raise Your Drive, a road safety course for young and new drivers. The two-hour course, available free to schools and youth groups, focuses on risk awareness, decision-making and understanding the real-world consequences of unsafe driving.

Proactive Enforcement

Avon and Somerset’s Road Safety and Roads Policing teams are committed to targeting those who pose the greatest risk to others on the road network. Through a combination of education and targeted enforcement, officers work to raise awareness of the Fatal Five and encourage safer behaviours to prevent serious injury and fatal collisions.

In 2025, officers made 2,567 arrests for drink or drug driving offences, with those aged 25 to 34 representing the most common age group. 158,000 people were prosecuted for a speeding offence during the course of the year.

Alongside other forces nationally, Avon and Somerset Police also encourages the public to play an active role in promoting road safety by submitting JourneyCam footage of potential traffic offences including use of a mobile device at the wheel, dangerous overtaking or failure to wear a seatbelt.

During 2025, 10,741 Journeycam submissions were made by members of the public in Avon and Somerset, resulting in 2,420 notices of intended prosecution and 7443 warning letters being issued.

Ch. Insp. Boiles added:

“We do not want to be knocking on doors to deliver devastating news. Every serious collision we see is one too many. These figures show why we continue to focus on the Fatal Five and why we are asking everyone to take responsibility for the way they use our roads.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody said: “Families across our communities are living with the lasting impact of split‑second decisions on our roads. Much of this harm is preventable, and we all share responsibility for keeping each other safe. “The Government’s new Road Safety Strategy is aimed at reducing deaths and serious injuries. I am committed to help deliver on that commitment.”

Report Drink or Drug Driving

Reports by members of the public help us take drink and drug drivers off the road before they can cause harm.

If you believe someone is currently driving under the influence of drink or drugs, call 999.

To anonymously report a suspected drink or drugs driver, fill in our online form or visit a police station in person. Alternatively, simply use your camera phone to scan the QR code (above), which will take you to a dedicated section of our website

For more information, visiting the report drink driving section of our website here.

Submit Journeycam evidence of a road related incident or offence

For more information on how to submit Journeycam evidence of a of a road related offence or incident, visit Help us promote safer roads: Submit your JourneyCam footage | Avon and Somerset Police

*Collision severity is classified using national guidelines. For further information, visit Guide to severity adjustments for reported road casualties Great Britain – GOV.UK