Cannabis and vapes seized in multi-agency operation

A large quantity of cannabis, vapes and alcohol were seized in a multi-agency agency operation at three convenience stores in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police officers and licensing officials, Bristol City Council’s Trading Standards, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), and the Home Office were involved in a day of action targeting exploitation and criminality.

The outlets in Fishponds were targeted on Tuesday 17 March and 133 crates of lager and dozens of boxes of vapes believed to be linked to those businesses were seized while enquiries continue to be led by our partner agencies.

Officers were also drawn to two suspicious vehicles close to the businesses, with 74 boxes of vapes being seized from one and 617 individual bags of cannabis, with an estimated street value of between £6-10,000, being seized from the other. No arrests have yet been made, but an investigation continues.

All three outlets were approached simultaneously during the operation which focused on adherence to trading regulation, product safety, stock legitimacy, labour practices, while looking for signs of exploitation and criminality.

The operation was linked to the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, which is a government programme designed to enhance visible policing in communities across England and Wales to address anti-social behaviour and increase crime prevention.