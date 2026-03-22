Cannabis and vapes seized in multi-agency operation
A large quantity of cannabis, vapes and alcohol were seized in a multi-agency agency operation at three convenience stores in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police officers and licensing officials, Bristol City Council’s Trading Standards, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), and the Home Office were involved in a day of action targeting exploitation and criminality.
The outlets in Fishponds were targeted on Tuesday 17 March and 133 crates of lager and dozens of boxes of vapes believed to be linked to those businesses were seized while enquiries continue to be led by our partner agencies.
Officers were also drawn to two suspicious vehicles close to the businesses, with 74 boxes of vapes being seized from one and 617 individual bags of cannabis, with an estimated street value of between £6-10,000, being seized from the other. No arrests have yet been made, but an investigation continues.
All three outlets were approached simultaneously during the operation which focused on adherence to trading regulation, product safety, stock legitimacy, labour practices, while looking for signs of exploitation and criminality.
The operation was linked to the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, which is a government programme designed to enhance visible policing in communities across England and Wales to address anti-social behaviour and increase crime prevention.
Neighbourhoods Inspector Richard Jones said: “This was a hugely successful operation which demonstrates how we are continuing to work closely with our partners in our communities to make sure businesses are operating safely and legally, and we are committed to act on community intelligence and information.
“There has been a large increase in the number of convenience stores in inner city areas, and we often hear concerns from members of our communities around those selling vapes and e-cigarettes, not to mention ongoing issues over the use and supply of controlled substances.
“We encourage residents to continue reporting such concerns to us, because we listen to them, and it is important we understand the scale of a problem, so we know what resources are needed to tackle it.”
Councillor Stephen Williams, Chair of the Public Health and Communities policy committee at Bristol City Council, said: “This operation sends a clear message to those in our city who think they can flout the rules and put the public at risk – we’re coming after you. We’re working closely with our partners in the police, acting on good intelligence that’s often coming direct from residents, and increasingly in a position to take decisive action.
“I’m grateful to all involved in this case for their dedication to stamping out these illegal activities in our city and for supporting our efforts to preserve public health and safety.”
For more information about the National Police Chief Council’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, visit this website.
To report concerns surrounding Anti-Social Behaviour, visit this section of our website.
People can call us with information on 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.
If you have concerns about illegal trading or unsafe products, you can report them confidentially via Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133. Reports can also be made online using the Report It service, or by getting in touch with the council’s Trading Standards team at trading.standards@bristol.gov.uk.