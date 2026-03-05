Investigation after girl injured in assault by several youths

We are investigating an assault on a child involving several youths in the Broadmead and Cabot Circus area of Bristol at around 7.45pm last night (Wednesday 4 March).

A girl in her mid-teens was attacked by a group of boys and girls, believed to be aged between 12 and 18, in Philadelphia Street. She was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The victim has been left understandably distressed by this incident. Officers have maintained contact with her and her family, have visited them in person, and have ensured she has access to appropriate safeguarding support services.

An area search was completed following the report. Witness statements have been taken, and CCTV enquiries and intelligence checks are ongoing as part of an investigation that is currently being treated as a hate crime.

The suspects have been described as a group of teenage boys accompanied by two girls, of mixed heritage who were wearing dark clothing.