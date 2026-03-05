Investigation after girl injured in assault by several youths
We are investigating an assault on a child involving several youths in the Broadmead and Cabot Circus area of Bristol at around 7.45pm last night (Wednesday 4 March).
A girl in her mid-teens was attacked by a group of boys and girls, believed to be aged between 12 and 18, in Philadelphia Street. She was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are not life-threatening.
The victim has been left understandably distressed by this incident. Officers have maintained contact with her and her family, have visited them in person, and have ensured she has access to appropriate safeguarding support services.
An area search was completed following the report. Witness statements have been taken, and CCTV enquiries and intelligence checks are ongoing as part of an investigation that is currently being treated as a hate crime.
The suspects have been described as a group of teenage boys accompanied by two girls, of mixed heritage who were wearing dark clothing.
Neighbourhood chief inspector Keith Smith said: “This sickening incident will understandably cause concern in our communities, and we want to reassure the public that an investigation is being carried out at pace to identify those responsible.
“At this stage, it is not yet clear what prompted the assault. We are aware of information suggesting there may have been an exchange beforehand about which schools those involved attend, and we are keeping an open mind as to whether that is connected.
“We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and are working closely with schools and relevant partners, including Bristol City Council. Many parents will have noticed an increased police presence around schools over the past week, and they should expect this to continue in the coming days so that neighbourhood officers are on hand to speak with anyone who has concerns.
“We urge anyone with information about the identity of those involved to come forward and assist our enquiries.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226061116, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.