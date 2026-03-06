Three teenagers arrested after child assaulted in Bristol
We have arrested three teenagers in connection with an assault on a child in Bristol city centre.
An investigation has been launched after a girl, in her mid-teens, was attacked in Philadelphia Street, Cabot Circus, at around 7.45pm on Wednesday 4 March.
Three individuals in their early teens have been arrested on suspicion of various offences, including affray, racially aggravated fear of violence and grievous bodily harm with intent, and the investigation continues.
Neighbourhoods’ chief inspector Keith Smith said: “We understand such incidents will cause concern in our communities, but this is a positive step forward as investigations continue, and we would urge anybody with concerns to speak to patrolling officers.
“We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and are working closely with schools and relevant partners, including Bristol City Council, and we urge anyone with information about the identity of those involved to come forward and assist our enquiries.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226061116, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.