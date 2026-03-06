Three teenagers arrested after child assaulted in Bristol

There is 1 related update to this story 5 March 2026:Investigation after girl injured in assault by several youths

We have arrested three teenagers in connection with an assault on a child in Bristol city centre.

An investigation has been launched after a girl, in her mid-teens, was attacked in Philadelphia Street, Cabot Circus, at around 7.45pm on Wednesday 4 March.

Three individuals in their early teens have been arrested on suspicion of various offences, including affray, racially aggravated fear of violence and grievous bodily harm with intent, and the investigation continues.