Man arrested as investigation into sexual assault continues

There is 1 related update to this story 18 March 2026:Investigation launched after girl sexually assaulted

A man, in his 20s, has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Bristol.

A criminal investigation has been ongoing since the sexual touching of a girl of secondary-school age that occurred at about 10.30am on Tuesday 17 March in West Town Lane, Brislington.

Her family have been informed of the latest developments.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Chris Downham said: “Last week we issued a public appeal for information following this deeply upsetting incident. The details provided by members of the public have helped us progress our enquiries and we’d like to thank them for their assistance. “Specialist detectives are leading this investigation and ensuring the victim has access to any support services she needs. “A decision was made to arrest one man so we could interview him under caution, which provided him with an opportunity to share any information he had that might be relevant to our enquiries. “He has since been released on bail and the investigation continues.”

If you have information that may be relevant to this investigation, please contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5226073592. Alternatively, details can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers.