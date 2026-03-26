Six arrests after cash, drugs and weapons seized
We have arrested six people on suspicion of drug supply offences after warrants were carried out at properties in Bristol.
Weapons, vehicles, cash, mobile phones, and what are suspected to be controlled drugs were seized from properties in Knowle on Tuesday 24 March.
Acting on concerns raised by residents, neighbourhood officers were supported by specialist units during the searches at four addresses.
We arrested six people on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and one of those was also arrested on suspicion of being in possession of criminal property.
They have all been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.
The warrants were carried out as part of an ongoing series of targeted operations, driven directly by information provided by members of the public.
Neighbourhood Sergeant Joe Iles said: “This warrant is the latest in a series of proactive operations carried out across the area to target drug-related crime.
“These actions demonstrate the outstanding work being undertaken by our neighbourhood policing teams, which have led to significant amounts of illegal drugs being removed from our streets in recent months.
“We remain committed to pursuing those whose criminal behaviour brings harm and misery to our communities.
“We will act and ensure justice is served against those who choose to continue supplying drugs and contribute to the fear and suffering within our neighbourhoods. I urge members of the public to keep reporting any suspected criminal activity so we can continue to protect our communities together.”
Report drug dealing and drug use in your area
If you suspect someone is using, dealing or cultivating drugs in your community, please report it. Where possible, try to provide:
• Names
• Addresses or specific locations
• Ages or age ranges
• Number plates, makes and models of any vehicles involved
• Details explaining why you suspect drug-related activity
More information is available on our website.
To report a crime in progress, call 999.
For all other information, call 101 or report online.
You can remain anonymous by reporting through Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.