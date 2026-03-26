Six arrests after cash, drugs and weapons seized

We have arrested six people on suspicion of drug supply offences after warrants were carried out at properties in Bristol.

Weapons, vehicles, cash, mobile phones, and what are suspected to be controlled drugs were seized from properties in Knowle on Tuesday 24 March.

Acting on concerns raised by residents, neighbourhood officers were supported by specialist units during the searches at four addresses.

We arrested six people on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and one of those was also arrested on suspicion of being in possession of criminal property.

They have all been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

The warrants were carried out as part of an ongoing series of targeted operations, driven directly by information provided by members of the public.