You open your messages expecting a meme… and instead, it’s something you didn’t ask for. So, what can you do when you receive an unwanted, explicit photograph or video?

“Cyberflashing” as it’s commonly known often involves someone sending explicit images or videos without consent, usually for their own sexual gratification or to cause alarm, humiliation or distress to the person receiving them.

In the last 12 months, there have been 110 reports of cyberflashing across Avon and Somerset. While some people may dismiss it as a prank or joke, cyberflashing can have a serious impact on victims, causing distress, embarrassment, anxiety and fear.

People who commit cyberflashing offences can go on to commit more serious offences.

Police take this type of offence seriously.

Understanding the crime

Intentionally sending a “photograph or film of genitals to cause alarm, distress or humiliation’’, became a criminal offence in England and Wales on 31 January 2024 under the Online Safety Act 2023, an act to regulate online content.

The offence applies whether the image is of the sender’s genitals, someone else’s, or images that have been altered or generated using technology to appear real.

Anyone found guilty could face up to two years in prison, a fine, or both, and may also be placed on the sex offenders register.

Cyberflashing is a form of online sexual harassment. This behaviour often targets women and girls, but cyberflashing can happen to anyone. It is never the victim’s fault.

How does cyberflashing happen?

Cyberflashing can take place in several ways, including:

A photo or video sent through a social media site or dating app

Explicit images sent through messaging apps such as WhatsApp

An image or video deliberately placed somewhere for someone to see, such as on a phone screen in a public place

Cyberflashing can also take place in physical spaces such as public transport, cafes or crowded venues, where someone sends files to nearby devices through Bluetooth or AirDrop

The impact on victims

Receiving explicit images without consent can make people feel violated, anxious, frightened or unsafe. Some victims may also feel embarrassed or unsure about reporting what happened.

Everyone reacts differently. There is no right or wrong way to feel, and support is available.

What to do if you receive an unsolicited explicit image:

Do not reply or engage with the sender

with the sender Block the person on the platform if possible

on the platform if possible Report the account to the service provider or platform

to the service provider or platform Keep evidence if you feel able to, such as screenshots (this advice applies to adults over 18)

Most social media platforms have rules against sharing intimate content without consent and will remove the material when it is reported.

You can also report a user or an account if they’re posting harmful or offensive information. The website Report Harmful Content (Report Harmful Content) can also help you get content removed.

Reporting cyberflashing

Police understand it can take courage to report this type of offence, but your report could help prevent this behaviour escalating or leading to further harm.

You can report cyberflashing:

Online here: Report harassment and stalking | Avon and Somerset Police

Report harassment and stalking | Avon and Somerset Police By visiting a local police station

By calling 101

You can also report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If someone is in immediate danger or a crime is happening, always call 999.

Support and advice

If you have been affected by cyberflashing, help and support are available.

When you report to police, we will share details of organisations who can provide support. You can also find a list of some of these below.

If you do not feel ready to report to police, you can still seek help from organisations that provide advice and confidential support.

Victim Support – https://www.victimsupport.org.uk/

The Cyber Helpline – The Cyber Helpline

Galop (for LGBT+ people who have experienced violence or abuse) – Galop – the LGBT+ anti-abuse charity

The Mix (free, confidential support for young people under 25 via online, social media and mobile phone) – The Mix