Arrests after car key burglaries

Three men are currently in police custody as part of an investigation into domestic burglaries across the South West.

Officers arrested the men in south Bristol today, Tuesday 8 April, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

The offences are believed to have happened between November 2025 and April 2026 across the Avon and Somerset and Devon and Cornwall policing areas.

They involve so-called “car-key burglaries” in which thieves enter homes to take keys, enabling them to steal cars parked outside.

All three men, two men aged 22 and one aged 34, remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

The arrests are part of a co-ordinated operation involving policing teams including neighbourhood policing, emergency response and the criminal investigation department.