Arrests after car key burglaries
Three men are currently in police custody as part of an investigation into domestic burglaries across the South West.
Officers arrested the men in south Bristol today, Tuesday 8 April, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.
The offences are believed to have happened between November 2025 and April 2026 across the Avon and Somerset and Devon and Cornwall policing areas.
They involve so-called “car-key burglaries” in which thieves enter homes to take keys, enabling them to steal cars parked outside.
All three men, two men aged 22 and one aged 34, remain in police custody while enquiries continue.
The arrests are part of a co-ordinated operation involving policing teams including neighbourhood policing, emergency response and the criminal investigation department.
Detective Inspector Tim Mullins said: “We understand the deep personal impact of burglary on householders, over and above any financial loss or inconvenience. We’re committed to taking robust action against offenders and determined to work proactively to identify and disrupt criminals.
“I’d urge people to continue to look out for each other in our communities by reporting any suspicious activity as it happens. Even if we’re unable to take immediate action as a result, any such information adds up and can provide important evidence in these complex enquiries.”
If a crime is ongoing, always call 999. To report anything else, either call 101 or visit our online reporting page.
Find home security advice on our crime prevention page.
Visit our Neighbourhood Watch pages for information on joining or setting up a watch in your area.